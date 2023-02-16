Pathaan has surpassed the Rs 500 mark in India is faring good on week 3 as well. The Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of the film made a total of Rs 502.45 crore in the end. YRF has also organised Pathaan Day on February 17 which will make tickets available to audiences for only Rs 110.

