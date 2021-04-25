The latest celebrity to get diagnosed with coronavirus is Pooja Hegde. The Radhe Shyam actress took to her social media and informed one and all about getting infected with the virus. In the post, she also mentioned that she has self-isolated herself and is currently home quarantined. Have a look.

Pooja Hegde

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)