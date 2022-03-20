RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, among others is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Now ahead of the movie release on March 25, RRR's Hindi version has been given a green signal by CBFC as it has been censored with an U/A certificate. FYI, the runtime of RRR Hindi is 3 hours, 6 minutes, 54 seconds. RRR Song Sholay Out! Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt’s Energetic Song Will Make Every Indian Proud and Dancing to the Quirky Beats (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)