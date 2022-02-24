Shin Hye-sun, who was busy shooting for Brave Citizen, has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actress’ agency IOK Company shared a statement in which it mentioned, “Shin Hye Sun tested positive for COVID-19 on February 23. She has currently halted her scheduled activities, and she is receiving treatment in self-quarantine.”

Shin Hye-Sun Tests Positive For Coronavirus

