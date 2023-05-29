2018, the Malyalam blockbuster, hailed for its compelling storytelling and stellar performances, will soon be available for streaming on Sonyliv. Starting from June 7, fans and movie enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the captivating world crafted by the talented filmmakers. The movie is produced by Anto Joseph, C K Padma Kumar, Venu Kunnappilly Under The banner Kavya Film Company, PK Prime Production, Anto Joseph Film Company. The movie features Tovino Thomas as Sunilappa, Kunchacko Boban as Shaji Punnoosse, Narain Ram as Jayakanth Lakshman and Asif Ali as Thonnakkal Thanthonni. 2018 Movie Review: Jude Anthany Joseph's Film Celebrates Humanity in This 'Disaster' Film With Impressive Show From Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal and Others (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Latest News Here: