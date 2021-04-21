Adipurush could become the next Baahubali if Prabhas fans have their way. On the occasion of Ram Navami, they have been seeking an update on the movie since the film centers around Lord Rama. Prabhas plays the lead role in the film with Saif Ali Khan being the villain. Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon play important roles as well. Om Raut, the director, as of now has only wished everyone with a Ram Navami note. There was a post on how there would be an update about the movie this morning but makers have failed to keep up with the promise.

Check out their reactions here...

Sir #Adipurush Update pls🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — MK STUDIO puri (@AlwaysManu143) April 21, 2021

The air of disappointment

We are disappointed ☹️☹️ Expected an update#Adipurush — Bujjigadu_ujjwal😎 (@ujjwaltherebel) April 21, 2021

Everyone's waiting

First look please

@omraut late ayina ok 🏌️ First look oka range lo vundari #Tanhaji leyka vadu Take care mawa movie jargatha #Adipurush — Naveenᵖʳᵃᵇᵃ (@Naveen_Prabaa) April 21, 2021

And the wait continues...

There's hope?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)