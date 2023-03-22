Arya Parvathi is the happiest after welcoming a baby sister at the age of 23. For the unaware, Arya’s mother recently delivered a baby girl in February 2023 at the age of 47. Now, the actress has finally spoke about her mother’s late pregnancy and her little sister to HOB. "Amma delivered a girl. Life’s never made more sense. I can’t wait for her to call me ‘Didi!’ I mean, people find it weird that we have such a huge age gap, but does that even matter?," she told the portal. Read her full interview below. Filmmaker Atlee and Priya Mohan Welcome Their First Child and It’s a Baby Boy!

Arya Parvathi's Mother Delivers Baby at 47:

Arya Parvathi's Post on 'Baby Girl':

