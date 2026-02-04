Renowned singer and Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025. Had he been alive, the "Ya Ali" singer would have been celebrating his 24th wedding anniversary with wife Garima Saikia Garg today (February 4). On the special occasion, she remembered her late husband with a heartfelt video on Instagram where the couple could be celebrating some occasion. Sharing the video, Garima wrote, "Happy 24th Anniversary Goldie! To every birth.. To every birth..." Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assamese Singer’s Wife Garima Saikia Garg Writes to PM Modi Seeking Special Court Trial (See Post).

Garima Saikia’s Sweet Wedding Anniversary Post for Zubeen Garg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garrima Saikia Garg (@garima.s.garg)

