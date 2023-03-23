The much-awaited track “Endhe Endhe” from the upcoming Telugu movie Agent will be released tomorrow, March 24. The lyrics of this song has been penned by Academy Award-winning lyricist, Chandrabose. The full song will be launched during the CCL match that’s happening at Vizag. The makers shared that Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya’s romantic number will be launched tomorrow at the event, starting 6pm onwards. For the unversed, the CCL’s second semi-finale match is taking place between Telugu Warriors and Karnataka Bulldozers. Agent Release Date: Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty's Action-Thriller to Arrive in Theatres on April 28 (Watch Teaser Video).

Endhe Endhe Song Launch Event

The blazing melody from #AGENT is set to raise the temperature bars in VIZAG 🔥#EndheEndhe Grand Song Launch Event Tomorrow at CCL Match from 6 PM onwards ❤️ Lyrics by Academy Award winneRRR @boselyricist garu✍️@AkhilAkkineni8 @sakshivaidya99 @DirSurender @hiphoptamizha pic.twitter.com/PsmQkXbYQu — AK Entertainments (@AKentsOfficial) March 23, 2023

