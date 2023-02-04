Agent is an anticipated spy action thriller film directed by Surender Reddy from a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi and the makers shared the release date of the film. Agent also stars Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya, Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk and is slated to release on April 28. Agent First Look Out! Dino Morea Set to Make Telugu Debut With Surender Reddy’s Spy Thriller.

Agent Release Date Confirmed!

