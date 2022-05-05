There has been no official announcement about which actress would be seen as the female lead in Ajith Kumar’s upcoming flick that is tentatively titled as AK61. According to a report in TOI, Malayalam actress has been roped in to be paired opposite Ajith in the upcoming thriller that is helmed by H Vinoth. AK61: Ajith Kumar’s Prep Look for His Third Collab With H Vinoth Will Grab Your Attention!

Manju Warrier In AK61

Actress @ManjuWarrier4 has been signed on the female lead opposite #AjithKumar in #AK61, and she is expected to join the set in the next few days#ManjuWarrier #Ajith https://t.co/xcQL85QgKc — Chennai Times (@ChennaiTimesTOI) May 5, 2022

