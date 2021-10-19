The Maldives has become a favourite holiday destination for celebrities and the internet is filled with proof of the same. Now, Allu Arjun is also holidaying with his fam in the Maldives. The actor's wife, Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram and posted a reel of hers along with Arjun chilling on the tunes of My Heart Goes by Becky Hill & Topic.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy)

