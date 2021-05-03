South actor, Allu Arjun who was recently tested positive for coronavirus has taken to Twitter and updates fans about his health. He added that he is recovering from the deadly virus and there's nothing to worry. He also thanked all for the prayers.

Allu Arjun

Hello everyone ! I am doing well with very mild symptoms . Recovering well and nothing to worry . I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cRNXbBKuQU — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 3, 2021

