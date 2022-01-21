Earlier we saw, Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa received a huge success at the box office. After that, makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo decided to release the Hindi dubbed version of the movie on theatres on January 26, 2022. But a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead is already in process. The Hindi remake is titled as Shehzada, so makers of the Hindi version requested to withdraw the theatrical release. Now, the makers have agreed to the terms and that arrives as a good news for Shehzada team. Shehzada: Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon’s Remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Goes on Floor; Release Date Locked for November 4, 2022.

