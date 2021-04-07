Fans have been waiting to see Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj avatar from Pushpa for many months now. On the eve of his birthday, we have finally got a glimpse of it and it's wicked! He is gruff, raw and the stunts are just pure delight. Pushpa is set for an Independence Day release. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil.

Check Out Pushpa Raj Introduction of Allu Arjun

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)