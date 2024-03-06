Arun Vijay, son of veteran Tamil actor Vijayakumar, has filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner against a YouTube channel for spreading misleading information about his family. The complaint alleges that the channel posted defamatory and obscene content about both Vijayakumar and his late wife, Manjula. This follows a similar incident several years ago, where a Tamil newspaper published inappropriate reports about some actresses, including Manjula. The incident drew widespread criticism. Richa Chadha and Dulquer Salmaan React to News of Spanish Tourist's Gang Rape in Jharkhand.

Arun Vjay Goes Legal Way Against YouTuber

Actor #ArunVijay files complaint against YouTube channel for making defamatory comments against his motherhttps://t.co/CvGYY6Es54 — Chennai Times (@ChennaiTimesTOI) March 6, 2024

