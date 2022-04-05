Shah Rukh Khan took a moment to wish makers of Vijay Thalapathy's upcoming film Beast as the Bollywood star was sitting with Atlee, the director who worked with the south star in Bigil and Mersal. Taking to Twitter, SRK Wrote Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Below:

Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!https://t.co/dV0LUkh4fI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2022

