Exciting news emerges as Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is reportedly set to make his Tamil film debut in the upcoming Suriya-starrer movie titled Kanguva. According to reports, Bobby Deol is slated to portray the main antagonist in the action-packed venture, adding to the film's much-anticipated star power. The film's plot and character details are being kept under wraps, heightening the curiosity among fans and movie enthusiasts alike. Bobby Deol's potential entry into the Tamil film industry is generating buzz, and audiences are eager to witness his on-screen clash with the versatile actor Suriya. Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya Looks Ferocious in This Stunning Promo of Siva's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The News Here:

#Kanguva CASTING gets BIGGER & PAN INDIAN 🔥 - Popular Bollywood Actor #BobbyDeol Onboard to play the Antagonist role 👊💥 - His portions will be shoot Next month in Bangkok 🎬 - Already Natty also plays one of the villain in the movie 🤞#Suriya | #GlimpseOfKanguvu pic.twitter.com/l9atM6iJEY — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 23, 2023

