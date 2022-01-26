The makers of Bro Daddy released this Malayalam film today, January 26, making a perfect treat for movie buffs on Republic Day. The film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, who is also seen as Mohanlal’s son in the film, has opened to mixed response from critics. A few have lauded this family comedy drama, currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, as a fun ride with subtle messages. Produced under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas and Prithviraj Productions, Bro Daddy also features Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Unni Mukundan, Jagadish, Soubin Shahir, Kaniha and Mallika Sukumaran. Bro Daddy Movie Review: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Family Entertainer Is Half-Amusing! (LatestLY Exclusive).

FilmiBeat - Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker has delivered a hilarious tale of parenthood with his second outing as a director. The biggest strength of this film is its first half and the way it establishes the central characters and premise.

Times Of India - From some of the too-good-to-be true character portrayals to extremely predictable dialogues – including the ones in the climax – the movie also makes one wonder whether any thought was put into adding novelty into the content.

Pinkvilla - The fluency in the filmmaking rescues the film jarring departures at many points with the odd few gag-like jokes that fail to register. This visual design, pretty much lends a sense of rhythm, forcing us to dwell further in the world of cinematic clichés and convenient writing choices aplenty.

Onmanorama - Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial 'Bro Daddy' starring Mohanlal is an out-and-out fun movie that portrays the beauty of relationships. Riding on a smooth track, 'Bro Daddy' presents nothing new in terms of the premise but casts a fresh spell of mirth through the prism of human bonding; whether it's friendship, love or filial attachment.

India Today - Prithviraj Sukumaran has treated the story of Bro Daddy with the utmost care. These underlying messages do not get lost as the film progresses. They land well and hence the impact is just right.

The Quint - The superstar is back to familiar territory in Prithviraj’s second directorial venture Bro Daddy, in a role with ample scope to tickle the funny bone of the audience, while also playing his age for a change.

