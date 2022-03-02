Anupama Parameswaran will next be seen in the film titled Butterfly, written and directed by Ghanta Satish Babu. It is said that the actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and fans are thrilled about it. The makers have confirmed that the teaser of Butterfly will be out on March 3 at 11.11am.

Butterfly Teaser Update

View this post on Instagram

