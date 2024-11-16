The controversy between Nayanthara and Dhanush has sparked a ripple effect in the industry, with leading heroines who’ve shared the screen with Dhanush rallying behind the Jawan star. Actresses like Anupama Parameswaran, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi have voiced their support for Nayanthara in her legal tussle with Dhanush over the INR 10 crore notice regarding her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. This unexpected show of solidarity has intensified the spotlight on the issue, with fans lauding the actresses for standing together in the face of controversy. The battle isn't just legal anymore—it’s turning into a major industry moment. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is all set to premiere on November 18 on Netflix. Nayanthara Responds to Dhanush’s INR 10 Crore Legal Notice Ahead of the Release of Her Netflix Documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’; Read the Actress’ Open Letter.

Nayanthara-Dhanush Feud: Co-Stars Anupama, Nazriya, Parvathy, and Aishwarya Lekshmi Support Lady Superstar

Heroines who have previously worked with Dhanush, such as Anupama, Nazriya, Parvathy, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, have come forward to support #Nayanthara in the issue against #Dhanush..!! pic.twitter.com/PZO2HvIxMg — AB George (@AbGeorge_) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)