The Tamil film Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, was released in the theatres on February 21. The romance comedy-drama, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The movie, also featuring Kayadu Lohar, Anupama Parameswaran, and George Maryan, has been well received by audiences and critics. After crossing the INR 50 crore mark in just seven days, the movie has now reached another milestone. The makers of the film took to social media to share that Dragon has collected INR 100 crore worldwide in just 10 days. With this recent feat, the movie also becomes the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, behind Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi. ’Dragon’ Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Confident Performance Fuels This Bumpy Ride That Has More Smoke Than Fire (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dragon’ Collects INR 100 Crore Worldwide in 10 Days

