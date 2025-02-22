Dragon, which hit theatres on February 21, has made an impressive start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film earned approximately INR 6 crore net in India on its opening day across all languages. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, Dragon also features Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. The coming-of-age drama, which opened to positive response from the audience, is expected to surpass the INR 10 crore mark soon. ‘Dragon’ Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu’s Coming-of-Age Youthful Entertainer Receives Critical Acclaim.

‘Dragon’ Movie Collection

(Photo Credits: Website/Sacnilk)

