Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar has boarded Dhanush in Arun Matheshwaran's directorial Captain Miller and the makers have dropped his first look poster. The actor is reported to play Dhanush's elder brother in the film. IMDb Top 10 Indian Stars of 2022: Dhanush, Alia Bhatt Lead the Ranks; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan Also Part of the List.

Shivarajkumar in Captain Miller

