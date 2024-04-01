Shivarajkumar Hospitalised in Bangalore Over Minor Illness; Sandalwood Star Expected To Be Discharged Soon

Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar has been busy with his political campaigning for the past few days. According to the latest update, the Sandalwood star has been hospitalised due to an illness. The actor reportedly was suffering from severe fatigue due to continuous film schedules and election campaigning. It is reported that the Jailer actor has been admitted to Vaidehi Hospital in Bangalore for a general checkup and is expected to be discharged by April 2. Kannada Star Dr Shivarajkumar Launches New Ad for Nandini Milk Products (Watch Video).

Kannada Actor Shivarajkumar Hospitalised

#Shivarajkumar who is busy with the political campaigning and shooting commitments has been admitted at a private hospital over minor health issues. He is likely to be discharged tomorrow #shivarajkumarfans #Sandalwood #KFI #kannadafilmindustry pic.twitter.com/HCMo7QfPEK — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) April 1, 2024

