Actor Vishnu Vishal took to social media to share images of his waterlogged residence in Karapakkam, Chennai, following the recent torrential rains that created havoc in the city. The actor appealed for help, and shortly after this plea, the rescue department swiftly aided him, his family, and others stranded in the area. Without delay, the actor expressed gratitude on social media towards the Tamil Nadu Government and the Rescue Department team for their swift action. However, questions arise as Aamir Khan is visible in both pictures. We wonder about his involvement in this situation. Is he associated with the Rescue Department and helping the people? If so, it would indeed be a noble cause. Chennai Floods: Vishnu Vishal Shares Visuals of His Water-Logged Home in Karapakkam, Writes 'No Electricity No WiFi' (View Pics).

Visnhu Vishal Shares Pics With Aamir Khan and Rescue Department On X:

Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded Rescue operations have started in karapakkam.. Saw 3 boats functioning already Great work by TN govt in such testing times Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly https://t.co/QdoW7zaBuI pic.twitter.com/qyzX73kHmc — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

