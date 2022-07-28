Superstar Rajinikanth is excited about the Chess Olympiad 2022 which will be held in Chennai from July 28. As the veteran actor took to Twitter and wished luck to all the participants in the event by sharing a photo of him playing chess. He wrote, "An indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best .. god bless." When is 44th Chess Olympiad? Check Schedule and Time in IST of 2022 FIDE Event in Chennai.

Rajinikanth:

#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best .. god bless. pic.twitter.com/nVZ8SU51va — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)