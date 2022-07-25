The 44th Chess Olympiad is set to get underway in Chennai, India from July 28. India will host this prestigious event for the first time in their history as a record number of nations is going to participate in the tournament. Almost 188 countries will take part in the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. The tournament, organised by FIDE, will welcome all the participants in the opening ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on July 28 at 7 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The main event will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre. All the matches of the 44th Chess Olympiad are slated to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There will 11 rounds in the event for all categories, along with commat schedules. R Praggnanandhaa Meets Rajnikanth Ahead of 44th Chess Olympiad

When is 44th Chess Olympiad? Know Date, Time and Venue

India is organizing their first ever Chess Olympiad tournament in Tamil Nadu, Chennai. The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre near Chennai's East Coast Road. The tournament will be started on July 28 onwards and will end on August 10. All the fixtures have a tentative start time of 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Is R Praggnanandhaa Participating in 44th Chess Olympiad?

What is schedule of 44th Chess Olympiad Matches?

The opening ceremony of the FIDE event will be held at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on July 28 at 7 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). From July 29, first round matches will be commenced at around 3 PM IST.

Date Fixtures Time July 29 Round 1 3:00 PM IST July 30 Round 2 3:00 PM IST July 31 Round 3 3:00 PM IST August 1 Round 4 3:00 PM IST August 2 Round 5 3:00 PM IST August 3 Round 6 3:00 PM IST August 4 Rest Day August 5 Round 7 3:00 PM IST August 6 Round 8 3:00 PM IST August 7 Round 9 3:00 PM IST August 8 Round 10 3:00 PM IST August 9 Round 11 3:00 PM IST August 10 End Day

