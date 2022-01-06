Chiyaan Vikram has done a variety of roles in his acting career. He has boldly experimented with his looks in films and left the audience mesmerised. The 54-year-old actor is all set to star in Cobra, that’s written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu. Chiyaan Vikram has wrapped his shoot for the upcoming Tamil film and the filmmaker shared a post citing that he not just enjoyed working with the actor, but also mentioned, “You are for sure an acting monster.”

R Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Note For Chiyaan Vikram

Woah!! Finally #ChiyaanVikram sir wraps up his shoot for #Cobra 🔥🔥.. What a magical experience this has been!! Loveddddddddd working with you sir.. You are for sure an acting monster!! 🔥🔥🔥 Shall keep these memories very close to my heart ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rZ98YIkKgU — R Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) January 5, 2022

