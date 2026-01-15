A tragic video from Rampur district has gone viral, showing a 50-year-old man boasting after catching a venomous cobra on a road, moments before the reptile fatally bit him. In the clip, the man is heard asking, “Aisa koi veer hai duniya mein?” as he ignores repeated warnings from onlookers urging him to stop and release the snake. The video shows him using a sickle to pin down the cobra before confidently lifting it. Despite people shouting “mat karo” and “chhod do,” he proceeds to drape the live snake around his neck like a scarf, smiling and posing for the camera. He continues handling and manipulating the cobra for several seconds to display his bravado. The cobra eventually retaliates, biting him at least three times in quick succession. He was rushed to a hospital but reportedly succumbed to the venom on the way. Doctors declared him dead on arrival, turning a moment of reckless showmanship into a fatal lesson. Snake Bite in Mathura: Man Visits Doctor With Cobra in Jacket Pocket in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Man Dies After Cobra Bites Him Three Times in UP’s Rampur

50-year-old Raj Singh caught a 6-ft venomous cobra on the road, ignored warnings, wrapped it around his neck & did stunts. Snake bit him 3 times. Venom acted fast — declared de@d on arrival at hospital🐍😔 pic.twitter.com/728XgFGqVz — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 15, 2026

