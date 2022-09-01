Cobra released in theatres on August 31. After watching Chiyaan Vikram’s action thriller on the big screens, cinephiles suggested the makers must crop the runtime as it is too lengthy. Seven Screen Studio has now issued a statement citing ‘Cobra is now trimmed by 20 mins as suggested’. Cobra Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram’s Action Thriller Receives Mixed Response from Netizens.

Cobra Trimmed

We Heard You 🙌#Cobra is now Trimmed by 20 Mins as suggested by film-goers,fans,media friends, distributors & exhibitors 😊 Will be updated from this evening in all the screens ☺️ Do watch & support the film..@chiyaan@AjayGnanamuthu@RedGiantMovies_ @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/4a4mlnYOF2 — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) September 1, 2022

