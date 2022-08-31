Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra hit the theatres today. This has been one of his most-anticipated projects written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. However, it didn’t manage to create the impact as one expected. The action thriller has opened to mixed response from the audience. While some have lauded Vikram’s acting, the screenplay has rather turned down a few. Take a look at the reviews shared by fans on Twitter.

Decent Movie

Disappointing BGM

#Cobra: Interrogation scene was the best in the second half 🔥 Screenplay and the characterisation clearness was missing in the second half. BGM was a major disappointment. Overall an one time watch film in theatres and high chances of getting mixed reviews. — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) August 31, 2022

Mediocre Screenplay

#Cobra Review - #Vikram's immense efforts behind his different getups deserved a much better screenplay. The film moves as an investigation thriller but there is no smartness in the way it is handled. The mediocre screenplay fails to engage the audience. Rating - 2.25/5 — MovieCrow (@MovieCrow) August 31, 2022

The Pros & Cons

#COBRA Review POSITIVES: 1. #ChiyaanVikram 2. Casting 3. Direction 4. Story & Screenplay 5. Music & BGM 6. Cinematography 7. Production Values 8. Interval NEGATIVES: 1. Some Lags 2. Duration Overall, it's a blockbuster comeback for @chiyaan 😃#CobraFDFS #CobraReview pic.twitter.com/AnBd7KPUU8 — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 31, 2022

Engaging Film

First Review Cobra A Unique Concept with Terrific Direction, Climax & Production Designing #Vikram gave Award Worthy Performance in 20 getups.He Stole the Show all the way IrfanPathan Good to see you An engaging film with twists & turns and blockbuster ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐1/2 1RT=1 Respect — உப்மா (@Upmafoodie) August 30, 2022

Perfect Chiyaan Vikram

#COBRA Review A Commercial Action🍿1st Half- Gud💥2nd Half- Sodhapal😬Chiyaan Perfect🔥ARR Engaged BGM🥁Unwanted Love Portion & Duration Yabba🙂Fight - Flashback & Psycholgy Portion Okish🤞🏼Grandier in Making👌🏼Manda Kolambiruchu😵‍💫Kastam Thaan!Average!! Saloon Rating: 2.5/5 pic.twitter.com/JbXtKoPLCF — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) August 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)