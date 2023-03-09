Famous guitarist Chandrasekar passed away at the age of 79 due to ill health in Chennai. Chandrasekar, who played for songs such as "Ilaya Nila Pozhigirathey", "Paadi Vaa Thendrale", and "Paadum Vaanampadi", died on March 8. Chandrasekhar has composed guitar music for many Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi songs. Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Actor-Director Had a Heartbreaking Reason Why Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja's Failure Was Deeply Personal To Him.

Check The Tweet Here:

Well-known guitarist #Chandrasekar, who has played for many songs of Isaignani #Ilaiyraaaja, passed away in Chennai, aged 79.https://t.co/K3h02RqK2e — Chennai Times (@ChennaiTimesTOI) March 9, 2023

