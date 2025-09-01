The Indian tennis duo of Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Anirudh Chandrasekar are seeded to lock horns with Fernando Romboli and John-Patrick Smith in the second round of the US Open 2025 men's doubles match. The Vijay Sundar Prashanth-Anirudh Chandrasekar vs Fernando Romboli-John-Patrick Smith US Open 2025 men's doubles match is scheduled to be played at Court 12, on Monday, September 1. The second round match of the US Open 2025 is scheduled to start at approximately 1:40 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Vijay Sundar Prashanth-Anirudh Chandrasekar vs Fernando Romboli-John-Patrick Smith match live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Vijay Sundar Prashanth-Anirudh Chandrasekar vs Fernando Romboli-John-Patrick Smith live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Coco Gauff Breaks Down in Tears During On-Court Interview After Advancing to US Open 2025 Third Round With Victory Over Donna Vekic (Watch Video).

US Open 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

𝗨𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 🙌 Every year crowns a new story, every champion adds to the drama of this epic court 🎾 That’s why #USOpen is called the most electrifying Grand Slam in the world ⚡#USOpen2025 Main Draw starts… pic.twitter.com/ld51U53Foi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 21, 2025

