The trailer of Selfie starring music director turned actor, GV Prakash is finally out! Helmed by debutant Mathi Maran, the glimpse of the film looks promising and action-packed. The story of Selfie revolves around the life of engineering students. The film will see Prakash as a college guy who mints moolah by giving admission to students through management quota which fumes Gautham Menon, who has been doing the same business for long.

