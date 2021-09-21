Thalapathy Vijay has filed a civil lawsuit against 11 people, including his parents, SA Chandrasekar and Shobha. This comes after his father registered a party in Vijay’s name and also went on to reveal that he's interested in politics. As per the lawsuit, none is allowed to use the actor's name for political purposes, meetings, or gatherings in the public. Also, according to TOI, Vijay''s father has responded to this conflict and said that there is no family without a problem.

#SAChandrasekhar and #Vijay have been spending the dark times of their life as there has been a rift between both regarding a political issue.https://t.co/1HOF334ZM5 — Chennai Times (@ChennaiTimesTOI) September 20, 2021

