Shine Tom Chacko would be seen sharing screen space with Mammootty in the upcoming Malayalam film Christopher. The former would be seen essaying the role of a rough and tough cop named George Kottrakkan. The makers have dropped the actor’s first look from Unnikrishnan’s directorial and he looks all fierce. Mammootty Completes Shooting for Christopher, Shares Picture with Director Unnikrishnan.

Shine Tom Chacko In Christopher

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)