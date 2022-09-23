Christopher is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Mammootty in the lead. Directed by Unnikrishnan B, the megastar has completed shooting of the upcoming action thriller and shared the same update with fans on Twitter. Sharing a picture with the film’s director, Mamootty stated, “Completed My portions for #Christopher Today It was great filming with @unnikrishnanb & Team.” Christopher: Mammootty Is an Intense Cop Holding a Gun in New Poster From Unnikrishnan's Directorial!

Team Christopher

Completed My portions for #Christopher Today 😊 It was great filming with @unnikrishnanb & Team. pic.twitter.com/tK1g8p9oXB — Mammootty (@mammukka) September 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)