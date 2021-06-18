South Industry's best talent, Dhanush and filmmaker Sekhar Kammula are now teaming up for a trilingual project. This Pan-Indian film will be shot and released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. This one will be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

Check Out The Announcement Here:

Truly excited and charged. A star who enjoys his peformance, finds purpose in his performance - Dhanush. @dhanushkraja, Let’s do it once more.@SVCLLP, Happy to continue the association with Narayan Das K. Narang Gaaru n Puskur Ram Mohan Rao Gaaru. pic.twitter.com/0WYw8bfHOu — Sekhar Kammula (@sekharkammula) June 18, 2021

