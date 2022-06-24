PS Mithran is all set to tie the knot with fiancée Ashameera Aiyappan! The director got engaged to the film journalist in an intimate affair and pictures from his engagement ceremony have gone viral across social media platforms. D Imman Ties The Knot Again; Music Composer’s Wedding Picture With Wife Amelia Goes Viral.

PS Mithran And Ashameera Aiyappan

Newly Engaged Couple

Director PS Mithran - Journalist Ashameera engaged now!!! Best wishes for ur new journey💖🤗. pic.twitter.com/yr5U3aXeFe — Joe Vignesh (@JyothiVignesh) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)