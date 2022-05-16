In December last year, D Imman had announced about his divorce with Monicka Richard. The popular music composer has tied the knot again and the picture from his second wedding to Amelia has gone viral on the internet. Amelia is the daughter of late Tamil art director Ubald. D Imman Announces Divorce With Monicka Richard, Music Composer Shares Statement On Social Media.

D Imman And Amelia

Congrats to @immancomposer and #Amali, who got married. This is #Imman’s second marriage. Wishing the couple all the best. pic.twitter.com/oJjkNPqezW — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 16, 2022

