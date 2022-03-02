The makers of Don have announced about the film’s release date. The Cibi Chakaravarthi directorial, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, is all set to be released on May 13. It is indeed the perfect treat for the audience as its releasing during summer holidays.

Don Release Date

Thoroughly enjoyed working with @iam_SJSuryah sir and his energy was infectious ❤️👍 See you in theatres 😊👍 #DONfromMay13#DON pic.twitter.com/aYgWd7L35U — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) March 2, 2022

