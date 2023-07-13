Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph have reunited for Aashirvaad Cinemas next. The untitled film is expected to go on floors in August 2023. To note, the actor-director have previously worked together on Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Both movies were critical and commercial successes. Currently, Mohanlal is shooting for Joseph's Ram, which is expected to hit the big screens on Onam 2023. Mohanlal Spotted at Yash Raj Films Studios For Vrushabha Promotional Photoshoot (Watch Video).

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph Collaborate Again:

Lalettan will do an Aashirvad movie before doing #Empuraan... Directed by #JeethuJoseph... The shoot begins in August 2023... BLOCKBUSTER COMBO Mohanlal - Jeethu Joseph - Aashirvaad Cinemas again... pic.twitter.com/3ln2s7NbKm — AB George (@AbGeorge_) July 13, 2023

