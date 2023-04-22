Movie stars and father-son duo Mammootty and Dulqueer Salman offered namaz along with the devotees at Kaloor International Stadium on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. Devotees across the country joined together to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr which signifies the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The father-son duo attend the prayer for the same. Recently, Mammootty lost his mother Fathima Ismail due to an age-related ailment. Mammootty’s Mother Fathima Ismail Dies at 93; Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Offers His Condolences.

Check The Video Here:

#WATCH | #Kerala: Father-son duo, actors Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan arrive at Kaloor International Stadium to offer namaz on the occasion of #EidUlFitr, along with other devotees. (ANI) pic.twitter.com/XTZs3WJorn — TOI Trivandrum (@TOI_Trivandrum) April 22, 2023

