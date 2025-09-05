Recently, the Bombay High Court ordered a man to do cleaning and mopping work at the government-run JJ hospital after noting that he had filed a bogus complaint against Zee TV for its new show "Tum Se Tum Tak". The show revolves around the love story of a nearly 46-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl. The court observed while hearing a petition filed by Zee TV seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against the channel by one Mahendra Sanjay Sharma over its new serial. The high court bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad expressed shock over the conduct of the complainant, as he initially gave his name to the Cyber Cell as "Sunil Sharma" and later said that his name was "Sunil Mahendra Sharma" when he was produced before the judges last month. However, his Aadhar Card, PAN Card and other documents showed his name as "Mahendra Sanjay Sharma". "In our view, the impersonation committed by the Complainant, both before the police authorities as well as before this Court, is a matter of grave concern. It constitutes a deliberate obstruction in the administration of justice," the court said. In the end, the Bombay HC ordered Sharma to perform community service at the JJ hospital for 15 days. Taunting Wife About Her Complexion Is Not Cruelty Under Section 498A of IPC, Says Bombay High Court; Acquits Man Convicted for Wife’s Suicide.

Accused Ordered To Do Cleaning and Mopping at JJ Hospital in Mumbai

Bombay HC Orders Man To Do Cleaning & Mopping At Mumbai's JJ Hospital For Filing Bogus FIR Against Zee TV Show | @NarsiBenwal @ZeeTV https://t.co/XXby34MKuC — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)