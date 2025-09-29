The Bombay High Court has ruled that a POCSO case cannot be quashed merely because the accused has since married the victim and fathered her child, Live Law reported. The court underlined that the accused, then 27, knowingly took a minor girl, below 18, away from her parents’ lawful custody and engaged in a physical relationship, leading to pregnancy and childbirth while she was still underage. A bench comprising Justices Nandesh Deshpande and Urmila Joshi-Phalke, on September 26, held that the subsequent marriage under Muslim rites does not absolve the accused of criminal liability under the POCSO Act, stating, “The acts of the applicants cannot be brushed aside.” HC on Sex After Fake Marriage Promise: False Pledge To Marry Invalidates Consent, Says Bombay High Court; Upholds Man’s Conviction in Rape Case.

POCSO FIR Cannot Be Set Aside Due to Marriage and Birth of Child, Says Bombay HC

Just because a minor girl has fallen in love with an adult man and their families have got them married and she has given birth to a child does not mean that the offences under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are not made out, the Bombay High Court… pic.twitter.com/3RK2I7CR6d — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Live Law), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

