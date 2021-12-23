After unveiling the colourful first look of Dulquer Salmaan from Hey Sinamika, the makers are now set to release the leading ladies’ first look from the film. The makers have shared that Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi would be releasing Kajal’s first look, whereas Arya and Sayyesha would be releasing Aditi’s first look. It would be out today at 6pm and we just can’t wait to see it.

First Look Of Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari From Hey Sinamika

