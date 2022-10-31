Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan have made their relationship official on Instagram. The couple shared series of cheesy pictures and even few details of their romantic journey. The actress mentioned in her post, “Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!!” On the other hand, Gautham wrote ‘I can't wait for us to start our journey together as one!’ Harish Kalyan Marries Narmada Udayakumar; Check Out First Pics from Their Wedding!

Gautham Karthik & Manjima Mohan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautham Karthik (@gauthamramkarthik)

The Adorable Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjima Mohan (@manjimamohan)

