Get ready for another cinematic masterpiece from the iconic duo of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam! Their highly anticipated film, Thug Life, officially began shooting today (January 24). The makers shared a special announcement video on social media, revealing that Haasan, along with fellow stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Dulquer Salmaan, have embarked on their cinematic journey. This film marks a momentous occasion for fans of both Haasan and Ratnam, as it reunites them 36 years after their critically acclaimed crime film Nayakan. Thug Life: Aishwarya Lekshmi Joins the Cast of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Next Action Film; Check Poster!

Thug Life Shooting Begins:

