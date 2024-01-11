Director Mani Ratnam is set for his upcoming film, Thug Life, featuring Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. The movie, produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies, recently revealed the addition of actress Aishwarya Lekshmi. The confirmed ensemble includes Jayaram Ravi, Dulquer Salman, and Trisha Krishnan, Joju George and Gautham Karthik, alongside Kamal Haasan. Renowned composer AR Rahman will handle the music. Anticipated for a 2024 Diwali release, the film is generating excitement with its star-studded lineup and the creative collaboration of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. KH 234 Is Thug Life! Kamal Hassan Unveils Title of His Next Action Film by Mani Ratnam (Watch Promo Video).

Aishwarya Lekshmi Joins Thug Life

